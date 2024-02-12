Button Making and Postcard Writing for a Free Palestine

Saturday, February 17, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Other

Angela

Jerusalem Coffee House

5443 Telegraph Ave

Oakland, CA

Every third Saturday of the month, we will be at Jerusalem Coffee House. This round, we will be writing postcards to D.A. Jenkins, Senator Butler, and Senator Padilla. We gotta keep up the pressure to make sure they know that we won’t be complicit in genocide or apartheid. We will provide postcards with addresses and stamps, you bring the energy. We will also have solidarity buttons—you can even make your own!