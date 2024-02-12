From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Button Making and Postcard Writing for a Free Palestine
Saturday, February 17, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Other
Angela
Jerusalem Coffee House
5443 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
Every third Saturday of the month, we will be at Jerusalem Coffee House. This round, we will be writing postcards to D.A. Jenkins, Senator Butler, and Senator Padilla. We gotta keep up the pressure to make sure they know that we won’t be complicit in genocide or apartheid. We will provide postcards with addresses and stamps, you bring the energy. We will also have solidarity buttons—you can even make your own!
