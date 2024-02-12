From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Out to Oakland Unified School District Board Meeting
Date:
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
The Great Room at La Escuelita
1050 2nd Ave
Oakland, CA
OR
Zoom
Demand Oakland Unified School District vote on a ceasefire resolution.
For more information: bit.ly/42ucrsT
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ousd4palestine/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 9:37AM
