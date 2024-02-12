From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

All Out to Oakland Unified School District Board Meeting

Date:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

The Great Room at La Escuelita

1050 2nd Ave

Oakland, CA

OR

Zoom

Demand Oakland Unified School District vote on a ceasefire resolution.



For more information: bit.ly/42ucrsT