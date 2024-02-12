From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF: Hands Off Rafah Emergency Action!
Date:
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Federal Building
90 7th St
San Francisco, CA
BAY AREA: EMERGENCY ACTION TUESDAY: Last night, Israeli military’s genocidal assault targeted Rafah, the city that holds more than 1.4 million Palestinians, the majority of whom were displaced from elsewhere in Gaza. Over 70 martyrs and over 230 injured have already been reported in the US-funded Israeli strikes targeting homes, and mosques where many were sheltering. Israel is threatening a ground invasion in Rafah. We call on our community to take the streets to defend Rafah, Gaza, and all of Palestine. We assert that Rafah is a red line, and must mobilize to demand an end to this genocidal assault. HANDS OFF RAFAH NOW!
