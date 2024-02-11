From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Leap Day Action Night 2024

Date:

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshotcollective

Location Details:

Gather at corner of Bancroft and Telegraph, Berkeley and then march around Berkeley





Not a traditional protest nor another frivolous distraction while the world goes to hell around us.

Leap Day is an extra day -- we declare a universal general strike, jamboree, street party and be-in. Life is too short and the world too beautiful to waste more time muddling through tedious jobs, polluted air and endless wars.



This year's theme: Medieval peasants storm the castle -- Tear down the walls from Palestine to the US/Mexico Border to Berkeley.



Menu of activities:



*Roam Berkeley visiting, decorating and non-violently disrupting our oppressors.

*Marching band and/or mobile bike sound system

*Bring your own signs, disguises, decorations, musical instruments, snacks, ladders, grappling hooks, rope, catapult.



Demands:

For life, beauty and joy & against eco-destroying robber barons!

Keep fossil fuels in the ground

Free Palestine

Everyone should have one house before anyone can have two

Free People's Park

Free the commons / protect and enhance public space

Stop making all that plastic crap



Leap for it!



The earth is not dying - it is being killed.

The corporations killing it have locations near you (including in Berkeley)



We refuse to be consumers, viewers and objects to be managed. Let’s build a world that’s awake and engaged — shift the focus from things and entertainment to firsthand experience.



