Leap Day Action Night 2024
Date:
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshotcollective
Location Details:
Gather at corner of Bancroft and Telegraph, Berkeley and then march around Berkeley
An extravagant spectacle and roving street party featuring music, art installations and visits to oppressive locations and institutions to transform them for life not death, freedom and joy not oppression and misery.
Not a traditional protest nor another frivolous distraction while the world goes to hell around us.
Leap Day is an extra day -- we declare a universal general strike, jamboree, street party and be-in. Life is too short and the world too beautiful to waste more time muddling through tedious jobs, polluted air and endless wars.
This year's theme: Medieval peasants storm the castle -- Tear down the walls from Palestine to the US/Mexico Border to Berkeley.
Menu of activities:
*Roam Berkeley visiting, decorating and non-violently disrupting our oppressors.
*Marching band and/or mobile bike sound system
*Bring your own signs, disguises, decorations, musical instruments, snacks, ladders, grappling hooks, rope, catapult.
Demands:
For life, beauty and joy & against eco-destroying robber barons!
Keep fossil fuels in the ground
Free Palestine
Everyone should have one house before anyone can have two
Free People's Park
Free the commons / protect and enhance public space
Stop making all that plastic crap
Leap for it!
The earth is not dying - it is being killed.
The corporations killing it have locations near you (including in Berkeley)
We refuse to be consumers, viewers and objects to be managed. Let’s build a world that’s awake and engaged — shift the focus from things and entertainment to firsthand experience.
Leap day is an extra day -- shake off your routine. Alternatives exist. leapdayaction2020 [at] protonmail.com
For more information: https://slingshotcollective.org/berkeley-l...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 11, 2024 10:56PM
