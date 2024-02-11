top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Periodical: Film Screening + Q&A with Director Lina Lyte Plioplyte

sm_periodical_image.jpg
original image (402x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Gray Area and the Design Science Studio
Location Details:
Gray Area / Grand Theater
2665 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Design Science Studio welcomes Director Lina Lyte Plioplyte for a screening of her recent film Periodical — a powerful menstrual documentary about science, beauty, women’s rights, politics, and the mystery of periods. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Lina Lyte Plioplyte and Amy Merrill of Plan C, and will feature local Bay Area organizations.

6PM: Doors
7PM: Film Screening
Running time: 1 hour and 35 mins
Sliding Scale Admission $5-20
For more information: https://grayarea.org/event/periodical-scre...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 11, 2024 5:40PM
