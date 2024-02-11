Periodical: Film Screening + Q&A with Director Lina Lyte Plioplyte

Date:

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Gray Area and the Design Science Studio

Location Details:

Gray Area / Grand Theater

2665 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Design Science Studio welcomes Director Lina Lyte Plioplyte for a screening of her recent film Periodical — a powerful menstrual documentary about science, beauty, women’s rights, politics, and the mystery of periods. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Lina Lyte Plioplyte and Amy Merrill of Plan C, and will feature local Bay Area organizations.



6PM: Doors

7PM: Film Screening

Running time: 1 hour and 35 mins

Sliding Scale Admission $5-20