Night of Cultural Revolt to Free Toomaj and All Iran's Political Prisoners

Date:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

IEC to Free Iran's Political Prisoners

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley, CA

Artists perform in solidarity, followed by an invitation to dance in the spirit of people in Iran who are dancing in the streets as a form of mass protest.



Toomaj and his fiery, lyrical rap stand up for and with the people. He continues to resist from behind bars where he faces possible EXECUTION.



“ You’re the enemy of humanity, And that makes me your enemy.

When you give lashes to couples in love,

Handcuff poets with songs and lyrics in their pockets,

When you hang nooses around our youths’ necks,

You should’ve known that one day someone was going to stand UP !"

From Toomaj’s video "Nadidi 2" (You Haven’t Seen)