top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/24/2024
East Bay Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Night of Cultural Revolt to Free Toomaj and All Iran's Political Prisoners

sm_toomaj_-_night_of_cultural_revolt__square.jpg
original image (628x628)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
IEC to Free Iran's Political Prisoners
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley, CA
Artists perform in solidarity, followed by an invitation to dance in the spirit of people in Iran who are dancing in the streets as a form of mass protest.

Toomaj and his fiery, lyrical rap stand up for and with the people. He continues to resist from behind bars where he faces possible EXECUTION.

“ You’re the enemy of humanity, And that makes me your enemy.
When you give lashes to couples in love,
Handcuff poets with songs and lyrics in their pockets,
When you hang nooses around our youths’ necks,
You should’ve known that one day someone was going to stand UP !"
From Toomaj’s video "Nadidi 2" (You Haven’t Seen)
For more information: https://www.freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 11, 2024 9:54AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code