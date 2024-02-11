From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SFO AFA Worldwide Solidarity Picket Terminal 3
Date:
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AFA
Location Details:
SFO
Terminal 3
SFO AFA Worldwide Solidarity Picket Terminal 3
Start: Tuesday, February 13, 2024•11:00 AM
End: Tuesday, February 13, 2024•12:30 PM
San Francisco International Airport• 780 S Airport Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94128 US
Host Contact Info: krivera [at] unitedafa.org
Flight Attendants across the industry are fighting to raise the standards for our career. More than two-thirds of the U.S. Flight Attendants are in contract negotiations right now, including red-hot contract fights at Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, Omni, American, Southwest, Frontier and more.
This moment is not about what uniform we wear: It's about what unites us, and that unity transcends airlines. Our time on the job must be compensated. We need retirement security. We need flexibility and control of our lives. Legacy sexism that traditionally devalued our jobs must be stamped out and replaced with the true value of our work. Like every other worker around the world, we need to go to work to live, not just live to work. We are ready to do whatever it takes to achieve the landmark contracts that reflect the profits our work creates. Together, 100,000 Flight Attendants are pushing our careers forward this year — battling corporate greed.
Join us on Tuesday, February 13, at more than 30 airports for a worldwide day of action and picketing event. It's our turn.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
