Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Police State & Prisons

Waymo Vehicles Attacked in Solidarity With Palestine and Atlanta

by some anarchists
Sun, Feb 11, 2024 12:28AM
In the past several weeks, we used hammers and knives to sabotage multiple Waymo self-driving vehicles in San Francisco. We attacked Waymo in solidarity with the Palestinian people and resistance. Waymo is owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company. Google, together with Amazon, has a $1.2 billion contract to provide cloud computing services to "Israel" and its military as part of Project Nimbus.
As anarchists, we oppose the proliferation of this dystopian technology on our streets. Each car is a mobile 360-degree surveillance camera and Waymo has already turned over footage to the police. We have a unique opportunity to attack this industry in a critical time and place. In November, Waymo's competitor Cruise was forced to recall its entire fleet after one of its cars struck and dragged a pedestrian. A Waymo car recently hit a cyclist, too. The stock market bubble for self-driving cars has dropped 95% in the last several years and Waymo has lost $15-20 billion since it first started. Waymo is currently only operating its robotaxis in San Francisco and Phoenix but wants to expand to Los Angeles and Austin. Google Glass was successfully stopped due to the losers wearing them getting assaulted and robbed. Let's do the same thing to self-driving cars!

Ambushing self-driving cars requires patience and picking a good location, but these are good skills to practice. Find a park or other spot without cameras to lie in wait for a car to pass by. Check if there are passengers in the back seat and decide ahead of time if you want to avoid these cars. If you decide to proceed anyways, act quickly. Placing a traffic cone on the hood of a self-driving car causes its hazard lights to start flashing and prevents it from moving. Windows can be smashed, tires can be slashed, and LIDAR sensors can be painted or otherwise disabled. The company monitors the status of its vehicles, so attack and get away quickly. Keep in mind that it is especially important to conceal your identity while doing this. These cars use sophisticated cameras to record their surroundings.

Against the Zionist state, its contractors, and their technologies of surveillance!

Solidarity to comrades in Atlanta fighting repression!

some anarchists
