USCPR Phone Zap for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join USCPR on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to mobilize our masses and tell our elected officials: STOP ARMING ISRAEL!
At 11 AM PT, we'll flood Congress’s phone lines together to let them know we're watching as the U.S. government continues to back Israel's horrific massacres and intentional starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Demand that your elected officials call for a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW and stop arming Israel!
Ramp up the pressure to stop the genocide. More than 33,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel. Make sure the phones are ringing off the hook to raise the attention on Gaza and make Congress hold Biden accountable.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 10, 2024 8:01PM
