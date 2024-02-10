USCPR Phone Zap for Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join USCPR on Wednesday, Feb. 14 to mobilize our masses and tell our elected officials: STOP ARMING ISRAEL!



At 11 AM PT, we'll flood Congress’s phone lines together to let them know we're watching as the U.S. government continues to back Israel's horrific massacres and intentional starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Demand that your elected officials call for a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW and stop arming Israel!



Ramp up the pressure to stop the genocide. More than 33,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel. Make sure the phones are ringing off the hook to raise the attention on Gaza and make Congress hold Biden accountable.