From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Building on the Leadership Legacy of Black Panther Women
Date:
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on or near the #19, 31, 47, 48 & 49 Muni bus lines
Located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on or near the #19, 31, 47, 48 & 49 Muni bus lines
Black History Month Celebration
Women comprised 70% of the Black Panther Party membership and were leaders in the organization. Learn how these socialist trailblazers inspired future generation of Black feminist leadership.
Speakers: Jilchristina Vest, Founder & Curator of West Oakland Mural Project
Kristina Lee, Reproductive Justice SF & SEIU 1021 Labor for Palestine member
A Southern Lunch will be served at 2p.
Door Donation: $5-10 Lunch Donation: $10-15
Also available online. Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/BlackHistoryMonth-Feb25
Women comprised 70% of the Black Panther Party membership and were leaders in the organization. Learn how these socialist trailblazers inspired future generation of Black feminist leadership.
Speakers: Jilchristina Vest, Founder & Curator of West Oakland Mural Project
Kristina Lee, Reproductive Justice SF & SEIU 1021 Labor for Palestine member
A Southern Lunch will be served at 2p.
Door Donation: $5-10 Lunch Donation: $10-15
Also available online. Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/BlackHistoryMonth-Feb25
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 10, 2024 11:54AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network