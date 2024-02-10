top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Racial Justice Womyn

Building on the Leadership Legacy of Black Panther Women

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on or near the #19, 31, 47, 48 & 49 Muni bus lines
Black History Month Celebration
Women comprised 70% of the Black Panther Party membership and were leaders in the organization. Learn how these socialist trailblazers inspired future generation of Black feminist leadership.

Speakers: Jilchristina Vest, Founder & Curator of West Oakland Mural Project
Kristina Lee, Reproductive Justice SF & SEIU 1021 Labor for Palestine member

A Southern Lunch will be served at 2p.
Door Donation: $5-10 Lunch Donation: $10-15

Also available online. Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/BlackHistoryMonth-Feb25
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 10, 2024 11:54AM
