Building on the Leadership Legacy of Black Panther Women

Date:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Email:

Phone:

415-864-1278

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco

Located 7 blocks from Civic Center BART and on or near the #19, 31, 47, 48 & 49 Muni bus lines



Women comprised 70% of the Black Panther Party membership and were leaders in the organization. Learn how these socialist trailblazers inspired future generation of Black feminist leadership.



Speakers: Jilchristina Vest, Founder & Curator of West Oakland Mural Project

Kristina Lee, Reproductive Justice SF & SEIU 1021 Labor for Palestine member



A Southern Lunch will be served at 2p.

Door Donation: $5-10 Lunch Donation: $10-15



Also available online. Zoom registration:

