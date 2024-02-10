top
San Francisco Anti-War

At Marin Medical Society Gala In SF "Pelosi, You Can't Hide We Charge You With Genocide"

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 10, 2024 9:07AM
At the Marin Medical Society 2024 gala on February 9, opponents of the US supported Israeli genocide protested at the Academy of Science in Golden Gate park where the gala was being held.
sm_img_1728.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
At the 2024 Marin Medical Society Gala at the San Francisco Academy of Sciences on 1/9/24 over 100 activists rallied to protest Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, State Senator Scott Weiner and SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who opposed the ceasefire resolution in the Board of Supervisors. The Society refused to oppose the genocide despite the pleas of members.

Additional Media:
SF DA Brooke Jenkins "Drop The Charges" On The 78 Say Community & Labor
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8

Palestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS Board
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

2015 resolution by the CT Machinists
http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1Q9n71aPLEY
§Food To Gaza Not Weapons To Israel
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 10, 2024 9:07AM
sm_food_to_gaza_not_weapons_to_israel.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants demanded and end to US weapons to Israel and food to Gaza
https://youtu.be/1Q9n71aPLEY
§No Prescriptions For Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 10, 2024 9:07AM
sm_prescription_for_genocide.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
No Prescriptions for Genocide Said Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/1Q9n71aPLEY
§Medical Workers Protesting The Israeli Murders Backed By US
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 10, 2024 9:07AM
sm_medical_workers_at_gala.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Medical worker had a protest against the murder of the people in Gaza and over 400 healthcare workers.
https://youtu.be/1Q9n71aPLEY
§Pelosi & Weiner Your Hands Are Bloody
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 10, 2024 9:07AM
sm_weiner_pelosi.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants protested the bloody hands of Pelosi and Weiner who back the genocide in Gaza and continued US weapons to Israel
https://youtu.be/1Q9n71aPLEY
