At Marin Medical Society Gala In SF "Pelosi, You Can't Hide We Charge You With Genocide"
At the Marin Medical Society 2024 gala on February 9, opponents of the US supported Israeli genocide protested at the Academy of Science in Golden Gate park where the gala was being held.
At the 2024 Marin Medical Society Gala at the San Francisco Academy of Sciences on 1/9/24 over 100 activists rallied to protest Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, State Senator Scott Weiner and SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who opposed the ceasefire resolution in the Board of Supervisors. The Society refused to oppose the genocide despite the pleas of members.
Additional Media:
SF DA Brooke Jenkins "Drop The Charges" On The 78 Say Community & Labor
https://youtu.be/uocWWiBV0-8
Palestine, Labor, Retaliation & The Removal Of AHS Bd Member & Nurse Jennifer Esteen From AHS Board
https://youtu.be/OnAncmGvptI
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
2015 resolution by the CT Machinists
http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1Q9n71aPLEY
