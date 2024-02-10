At the Marin Medical Society 2024 gala on February 9, opponents of the US supported Israeli genocide protested at the Academy of Science in Golden Gate park where the gala was being held.

At the 2024 Marin Medical Society Gala at the San Francisco Academy of Sciences on 1/9/24 over 100 activists rallied to protest Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, State Senator Scott Weiner and SF Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who opposed the ceasefire resolution in the Board of Supervisors. The Society refused to oppose the genocide despite the pleas of members.