Who are you going to call when the police murder a family member or friend?
A new video is available that shows video of how Clovis police officers murdered Isabel De La Torre. The Community Alliance newspaper [http://www.fresnoalliance.com] in Fresno obtained this video through a California Public Records Act Request.
De La Torre was having a medical emergency. When the police arrived she sought safety in the bathroom. She was unarmed. A police dog was used to bite and drag her out of the bathroom.
An officer put his knee to her back while another officer crossed her legs and put pressure on them. You can hear a woman police officer telling her to relax, breath deep and that “we are here to help you.”
According to the autopsy De La Torre died from asphyxiation and her death was declared a homicide. Find out how this tragedy unfolded by viewing the video taken by the officers involved.
For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNWaHkLrBYw
