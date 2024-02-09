top
San Francisco Arts + Action

SF Pillow Fight 2024!

Date:
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time:
5:45 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cupid
Location Details:
Embarcadero Plaza (across from Ferry Building)
It's that time of year again! a 15-year-long SF tradition, come to Embarcadero Plaza on Wednesday 2/14 (Valentines Day) for a giant Pillow Fight! It's a great way to make some new friends, find a date, or just have some good old fashioned fun!

Bring a pillow (or 2, or 3...) and show up before 6pm - when the Ferry Building tower clock strikes 6pm, it has begun!

Many people dress up in fun costumes, bring music, etc. Always a good time!

Videos and pics of past pillow fights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVpKeh3t5RI
https://www.facebook.com/geng1/media_set?set=a.10207732303638994.1073742002.1035270333&;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdIBgPdjC7U

**Please help cleap up at the end / take your belongings with you!**

FAQ:
Q: who puts on this event? What organization is behind it?
A: YOU put on this event! It's a totally ad-hoc fun time created by people in the community :)

Q: Is it safe? Does anyone get hurt?
A: In the nearly 10 years I've been going I've never gotten hurt (and I'm disabled). I lost my phone twice though, and people called me later and returned it! <3

Q: How long does it go till?
A: Since there's no organization behind it, this just depends on how long people wanna smack each other with pillows. When the turnout is large, it can go for several hours!

Q: Is it near transportation?
A: Yep! Right next to the ferry building in SF, Embarcadero Plaza BART, 2 blocks from 14, 49 bus, F, N, J lines etc.!
Waste of time
Chow Wayne
Wed, Feb 14, 2024 11:43AM
