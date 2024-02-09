It's that time of year again! a 15-year-long SF tradition, come to Embarcadero Plaza on Wednesday 2/14 (Valentines Day) for a giant Pillow Fight! It's a great way to make some new friends, find a date, or just have some good old fashioned fun!Bring a pillow (or 2, or 3...) and show up before 6pm - when the Ferry Building tower clock strikes 6pm, it has begun!Many people dress up in fun costumes, bring music, etc. Always a good time!Videos and pics of past pillow fights:**Please help cleap up at the end / take your belongings with you!**FAQ:Q: who puts on this event? What organization is behind it?A: YOU put on this event! It's a totally ad-hoc fun time created by people in the community :)Q: Is it safe? Does anyone get hurt?A: In the nearly 10 years I've been going I've never gotten hurt (and I'm disabled). I lost my phone twice though, and people called me later and returned it! <3Q: How long does it go till?A: Since there's no organization behind it, this just depends on how long people wanna smack each other with pillows. When the turnout is large, it can go for several hours!Q: Is it near transportation?A: Yep! Right next to the ferry building in SF, Embarcadero Plaza BART, 2 blocks from 14, 49 bus, F, N, J lines etc.!