Palo Alto: Silent vigil for ceasefire in Gaza and Ukraine

Date:

Friday, February 09, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

855 El Camino, Palo Alto, CA

corner of Embarcadero and El Camino, on the public sidewalk just outside Town & Country Village, in front of the big lamppost "sign"





For more information: Still ongoing..... and we'll be here until peace is declared, and for racial justice and celebration for reparations for the ills of racism and inequality. Can we do it? Dare we echo "We Shall Overcome" both? The struggle started long ago, and our sisters and brothers in WILPF (Women's League for Peace and Freedom) began in Europe during the "war to end all wars" at The Hague in 1915, and our branch established here on the peninsula in 1922. We will go on with hope and determination. Come share our hopes and signs and banners, rain or shine.For more information: wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com