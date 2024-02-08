From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drop the Charges Against the Uhuru 3
Thursday, February 15, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Speaker
Joan Simon
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00pm
The U.S. government is trying to put Chairman Omali Yeshitela, 82-year-old leader of the Uhuru Movement, in prison for 15 years, along with Uhuru solidarity organizers Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel, for fighting for African liberation and reparations.
Join the fightback for anti-colonial free speech! Hands off Uhuru!
Speakers: Bakari Olatunji - African People's Socialist Party, West Regional Representative
Penny Hess - African People's Solidarity Committee, Chair; one of the Uhuru 3
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
