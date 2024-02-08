Drop the Charges Against the Uhuru 3

Date:

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Joan Simon

Location Details:

48 S. 7th Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00pm



The U.S. government is trying to put Chairman Omali Yeshitela, 82-year-old leader of the Uhuru Movement, in prison for 15 years, along with Uhuru solidarity organizers Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel, for fighting for African liberation and reparations.

Join the fightback for anti-colonial free speech! Hands off Uhuru!



Speakers: Bakari Olatunji - African People's Socialist Party, West Regional Representative

Penny Hess - African People's Solidarity Committee, Chair; one of the Uhuru 3



