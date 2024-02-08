From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oakland: Kids Rally for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Lake Merritt Amphitheater
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Please join Families for Ceasefire at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater on Saturday February 10th for a children’s rally from 11:30am - 1:30pm, in advance of the Gaza Solidarity Ride and in response to Mosab Abu Toha’s call for children of the world to take to the streets and demand a ceasefire. We will have children’s activities and encourage everyone to bring signs, snacks and noisemakers!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Ej0nIra6F/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 11:26AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network