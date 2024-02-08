Oakland: Kids Rally for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Lake Merritt Amphitheater

Oakland, CA

Please join Families for Ceasefire at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater on Saturday February 10th for a children’s rally from 11:30am - 1:30pm, in advance of the Gaza Solidarity Ride and in response to Mosab Abu Toha’s call for children of the world to take to the streets and demand a ceasefire. We will have children’s activities and encourage everyone to bring signs, snacks and noisemakers!