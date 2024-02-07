top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Pink Slip Pelosi for Enabling Genocide Valentine Party

sm_nancy_pelosi_call_for_a_ceasefire_.jpg
original image (1600x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Nancy Pelosi's House, 2640 Broadway, SF
CODEPINK is hosting an action at Nancy Pelosi's house to alert San Franciscans that their Congress member refuses to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and she continues to fund U.S. weapons with our tax $ for Israel's genocide of the Gazan people. She is making us all complicit in the genocide in Gaza. We need to call attention to Pelosi's absurd accusation that peace activists -- including the U.N., Pope Francis, nearly 80% of Democrat voters, and the SF Board of Supervisors-- are working for Putin or the Chinese government. It's unacceptable for her to disregard the majority of her constituents who need her to act to end the massacre. Her lack of humanity and complicity in supporting a genocide is unacceptable. She is ignoring the starvation and slaughter of innocent children, the bombing of homes, churches, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, making Gaza an unliveable wasteland. It's freezing in Gaza now, adding to the suffering. We have to question Pelosi's fitness to represent San Francisco in Congress.

Among the activities for this family-friendly action: A CODEPINK activist will end her 20-day 200 calorie/day liquid fast for Gaza on Sunday; constituents are invited to make brief statements to their Representative (she may or may not be home); write messages to Pelosi on valentine hearts; children's crafts; decorate the area with colorful chalking, red handprints, valentine decorations; a skit called "More War Please" featuring Vladimir Putin, Pelosi, Biden, Blinken, Blackrock, Chevron and Lockheed Martin CEOs; "Scones Not Drones", snacks, fruit, hot coffee.
See you there!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/pelosi211
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 11:50PM
§Sunday, February 11, 9am-1pm
by Cynthia Papermaster
Wed, Feb 7, 2024 11:50PM
sm_stencil4thumbnail.jpg
original image (640x564)
Shame on Pelosi; Ceasefire, Stop the Genocide!
https://www.codepink.org/pelosi211
