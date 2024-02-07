From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Postcard Pop-up: Martyred Journalists - Say Their Names
Date:
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
Heyma Coffee
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
We're popping up at Heyma Coffee on Sat 2/10 from 10am to 1pm to fill Alex Padilla's mailbox with the names of Palestinian journalists who have been killed. We'll have a list of names, with details about each journalist, as well as a template or prompt to guide your writing if you wish. Supplies provided, though we welcome contributions big or small of cards or stamps to share.
Pop in for a few minutes to write a card, or stay for as long as you like. You’re welcome to write additional cards to local reps, DA Jenkins, or anyone who needs to be pushed to call for ceasefire! Addresses and talking points for local and national reps will also be on hand.
Masks recommended. The location is indoors but we situate ourselves beside a wide open doorway.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3EisW5rRNu
