Also Happening: Violence and Oppression in the West Bank
Date:
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Justice in the Middle East
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
S.F. Ca.
Food will be available. Compassionate discussion will follow the screening.
With attention focused on the “War on Gaza”, Israeli military actions and settler violence is increasing against Palestinians in the West Bank. These 700,000 Israeli settlers live in 279 illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank, including 14 in the occupied East Jerusalem. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military and settlers have killed more than 320 Palestinians. Both the United States and the United Kingdom have announced visa bans on violent settlers due to this flare-up.
The four short videos reveal the Palestinian experience under occupation in the West Bank, the plight of families who have fled, the arguments of Israelis who want to empty this occupied land of Palestinians, and what the international community might do to stem the violence.
These videos are part of a series, Voices from the Holy Land Film Series (VHLF). VHLF is sponsored by a coalition one hundred interfaith, Christian, Jewish, and Muslim organizations, working towards peace in the holy land of all three Abrahamic faiths.
More info at https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/events/sun-02182024-1200/also-happening-oppression-and-violence-west-bank
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 7:41PM
