Palestine East Bay Animal Liberation

Vegan Potluck for Palestine and Community Healing Circle

sm_img_1106.jpeg
original image (1654x1654)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Animal Rights for Palestine
Location Details:
West Berkeley, location upon RSVP
Please join us for a plant-based potluck dinner and community healing circle as we stand in solidarity with Palestine on 🗓️ February 10th at 6 pm 🕕! RSVP Link: tinyurl.com/plantbasedforpalestine 🍉

COMMUNITY HEALING CIRCLE 🍉 Many of us are struggling to process the emotional impact of bearing witness to a televised genocide while simultaneously fighting for Palestinian liberation. We hope this community healing circle will serve as a space for collective healing, as we share our personal stories, tap into emotional experiences, and hold sacred space for each other. An additional hope is for this community healing circle to be one of the few spaces for folks to express themselves unapologetically, without worry or fear of misrepresentation, retaliation, and threat to individual and collective safety.

Importantly, by being in the circle we agree on the shared understanding that there is an ongoing genocide, ethnic cleansing and occupation of Palestine. This is not a forum for political debate, but rather a space to express and hold each other’s grief, pain, and sacred rage. 🌱

PLANT-BASED POTLUCK 🌱 This event is open to all but we ask that you do not use any animal products in any dishes you bring.

We recommend the Flavours of Freedom Cookbook and Mishmish cookbooks. Both benefit Palestinians and relief efforts in Palestine. Mishmish is a local Palestinian-owned and operated popup that most recently hosted an event at Birba Wine Bar. Their cookbooks, one for breakfast, lunch and dinner, are entirely family recipes passed down through the generations. Each can be purchased (for only $5!) from https://www.mishmishsouq.com/shop

The Flavors of Freedom Cookbook is a collective project of vegans and liberationists from colonized regions around the world. Not strictly Palestinian food, this book comes with stories of heartbreak and triumph that ground the recipes and ask you to center the experience of the people they came from. All proceeds are donated to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and Sulala Animal Rescue. It can be purchased from https://flavoursoffreedom.bigcartel.com/product/flavours-of-freedom
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C22kLLUpe5S/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 11:54PM
