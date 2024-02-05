From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Benefit Concert for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity Concert for Palestine (Bay Area)
Location Details:
The Starry Plough
101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705
101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705
Let us open our hearts and uplift our relations in palestine and our Palestine Solidarity activists near and far, buy a ticket for a valentine this year:
Benefit Concert at the Starry Plough
Sunday February 11th, 1:30-3:30pm
playbill :
MC Edina
(two Arab led post punk bands):
Momento Siniestro & Psyched Out
buy your tickets at EventBrite soon: https://bit.ly/49iVPX4
flyer attached below also for social media distribution.
Save the date for the next concert: March 16th, 7pm, First Congregational church of Oakland CA 94612
Playbill:
MC Edina
Lydia Farshid-Hartounian
Psyched Out
Momento Siniestro
Know Morals
Sponsor: Middle East Children's Alliance
love and peace dear family
Solidarity Concert for Palestine (Bay Area)
Benefit Concert at the Starry Plough
Sunday February 11th, 1:30-3:30pm
playbill :
MC Edina
(two Arab led post punk bands):
Momento Siniestro & Psyched Out
buy your tickets at EventBrite soon: https://bit.ly/49iVPX4
flyer attached below also for social media distribution.
Save the date for the next concert: March 16th, 7pm, First Congregational church of Oakland CA 94612
Playbill:
MC Edina
Lydia Farshid-Hartounian
Psyched Out
Momento Siniestro
Know Morals
Sponsor: Middle East Children's Alliance
love and peace dear family
Solidarity Concert for Palestine (Bay Area)
For more information: https://bit.ly/49iVPX4
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 11:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network