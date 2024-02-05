Let's Talk About Palestine Lecture Series

Date:

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

315 Wheeler Hall

Berkeley, CA

OR

YouTube

The first event in the MELC department's teach-in series "Let's Talk About Palestine" is this TUESDAY at 4PM! Prof. Ussama Makdisi will speak about the modern history of Palestine and be in conversation with Prof. Samera Esmeir.

