Let's Talk About Palestine Lecture Series
Date:
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
315 Wheeler Hall
Berkeley, CA
OR
YouTube
Berkeley, CA
OR
YouTube
The first event in the MELC department's teach-in series "Let's Talk About Palestine" is this TUESDAY at 4PM! Prof. Ussama Makdisi will speak about the modern history of Palestine and be in conversation with Prof. Samera Esmeir.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C27zXpfpNaz/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 9:25PM
