From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
President Biden: Close Guantanamo Now!
Date:
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
wex
Location Details:
UN Plaza
San Francisco Civic Center
San Francisco Civic Center
Bay Area Human Rights Defenders:
Join the global vigils to Stop Guantanamo Torture Now!
A June 2023 UN report found treatment of inmates at Guantanamo Bay to be ‘cruel’ and ‘inhuman,’
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/un-report-criticizes-treatment-of-inmates-at-guantanamo-bay-as-cruel-and-inhuman.
Roughly 780 detainees have been held at the detention center since it opened in 2002. Today, 30 remain, 16 of which have been cleared for release.
Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the first U.N. expert to go to the detention facility, witnessed "an aging, vulnerable population, all of whom are survivors of torture" suffering "real, deep, profound psychological trauma... of enormous anxiety and pain."
For some of the men "the dividing line between the torture of the past and the conditions of the present doesn't exist at all, because there's been no comprehensive torture rehabilitation."
Join the global vigils to Stop Guantanamo Torture Now!
A June 2023 UN report found treatment of inmates at Guantanamo Bay to be ‘cruel’ and ‘inhuman,’
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/un-report-criticizes-treatment-of-inmates-at-guantanamo-bay-as-cruel-and-inhuman.
Roughly 780 detainees have been held at the detention center since it opened in 2002. Today, 30 remain, 16 of which have been cleared for release.
Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the first U.N. expert to go to the detention facility, witnessed "an aging, vulnerable population, all of whom are survivors of torture" suffering "real, deep, profound psychological trauma... of enormous anxiety and pain."
For some of the men "the dividing line between the torture of the past and the conditions of the present doesn't exist at all, because there's been no comprehensive torture rehabilitation."
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/wp-content/uplo...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 3:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network