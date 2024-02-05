Bay Area Human Rights Defenders:Join the global vigils to Stop Guantanamo Torture Now!A June 2023 UN report found treatment of inmates at Guantanamo Bay to be ‘cruel’ and ‘inhuman,’Roughly 780 detainees have been held at the detention center since it opened in 2002. Today, 30 remain, 16 of which have been cleared for release.Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the first U.N. expert to go to the detention facility, witnessed "an aging, vulnerable population, all of whom are survivors of torture" suffering "real, deep, profound psychological trauma... of enormous anxiety and pain."For some of the men "the dividing line between the torture of the past and the conditions of the present doesn't exist at all, because there's been no comprehensive torture rehabilitation."