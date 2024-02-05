From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Valentine's Rise Up Singing Potluck
Date:
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Dave Blume
Email:
Phone:
(831) 722-1012
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Sunday, February 11, 2024, Noon - 3 PM
Valentine's Rise Up Singing Potluck
& Celebrate Dave Blume’s Birthday!
At Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Free Event / Donations Appreciated.
Please bring "Rise Up Singing" & “Rise Again” songbooks & instruments (optional).
We will sing love songs. Bring your Valentine or meet a new one there!
Please bring "hearty" healthy food & drinks to share.
For More Info. Contact:
Dave Blume: (831) 722-1012 Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com
Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon) Email: kaplanksms [at] gmail.com
Map: https://www.google.com/maps/dir//371+Calabasas+Rd,+Watsonville,+CA+95076
Website: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/feb-11-valentines-rise-up-daves-bday-party
For more information: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/feb-11-va...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 9:00AM
