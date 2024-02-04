Jennifer Friedenbach is the Executive Director of the Coalition on Homelessness-San Francisco. During her tenure, she has achieved significant victories alongside homeless people and community members including crafting, Prop C Our City Our Home, a tax on corporations that pays for homeless housing and will double San Francisco’s efforts to address homelessness. These efforts have included the creation of a local housing subsidy serving hundreds of homeless families and adults, acquisition of over 1,000 units of housing, expansion of prevention efforts to halt displacement, and expansion of substance abuse treatment. She has spearheaded numerous legislative reforms protecting the rights of homeless people, and garnered public investments in programs that have saved countless lives. However, there is much controversy currently because of the noticeable rise in homeless encampments throughout the City, along with a rise in deaths due to fentanyl. Ms. Friedenbach will address these issues and explain some new efforts being undertaken by the Coalition to address these latest concerns.Please join us for an important discussion on this overwhelming issue for our entire City.