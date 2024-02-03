What: Press Conference On CCSF Systemic Corruption at “Non-Profits”, Union Busting & Privatization OutsourcingWhen: Monday February 5, 2024 1:00 PMWhere: San Francisco City Hall Polk St. EntranceMedia Info:‭(415) 424-6029‬‭(415) 214-5604‬The almost daily announcements of corruption, theft and lack of oversight at non-profits is systemic. When workers and the head of Compañeros del Barrio reported to the San Francisco Civil Service Commission at a past meeting that there was serious financial issues that need to be investigated the Board of Centro Latino illegally expelled them from the board and is seeking to evict them from the building.The same officers of the board have been involved in attacking the workers at these non-profits.At the same time, twenty workers at the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation TNDC were fired without notice by this “Non-profit” and it refuses to even have a bi-yearly meeting which are required under their contract with the city. They are cutting badlyneeded benefits for the residents of the Tenderloin.The San Francisco Civil Service Commission has also told non-profit workers that they are not responsible for oversight yet other unions and entities regularly challenge the billions of dollars that they vote to approve in outsourcing. The City and County has no real oversigt of these agencies and this systemic corruption is part of privatization. Workers will call for all non-profit city workers who do public work to be public workers with public workers pay.The Compañeros del Barrio has also opposed the genocide against the people of Gaza and the West Bank and because of the political control of these non-profits by the Mayor, the leadership of these non-profits are silent on this life and death issue although the workers oppose this US military supported genocide. The billions of dollars for this genocide is funded by cutting benefits to working people in San Francisco and the US as services are being attacked right here in the City.Also over 1,000 San Francisco City & County workers were illegally discharged and coerced to retire because of their refusal to take the vaccine.This violated their labor and human rights and the Human Resources Department and Mayor London Breed owe these workers over $100 million in back pay and benefits. These workers will also be demanding that the City immediately restore them to their jobs with back payso they can serve the people of the City of San Francisco and help fill the 6,000 unfilled job slots in San Francisco.The Mayor, DHR and San Francisoco Civil Service Commission are also passing new rules to eliminate the rule of three and allow morenepotism and corruption in the hiring of workers. This is part and parcel of the growing corruption crisis and destruction Civil Service which was established to protect the professionalism of city workers and eliminate nepotism and cronyism which these agencies and the mayor isbring back. SF City workers are also fighting this privatization and outsourcing that is continuing on a grand scale by the Mayor and her agency heads.Following the press conference participants will be speaking out at the San Francisco Civil Service Commission at 2:00 PM at Rm 400 atSF Cit Hall.Sponsored byCompañeros del BarrioTNDC Workers For JusticeWorkers Revolutionary FrontUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLPFor Contact Info:‭(415) 424-6029‬‭(415) 214-5604‬Non profit Workers Fight Zionists, Corruption & Union Busting In SFNon-profit workers are fighting the control by Zionists, corruption and Union busting inSan Francisco.The Companeros Del Barrio is a non-profit that organized child care at Central DePueblo and began to challenge the union busting of the directors and corruption.They spoke out at the San Francisco Civil Service Commission and called for aninvestigate and then the directors voted to expel them and move to evict them.Many of the directors of these non-profits are political cronies of the Zionists andSF Mayor London Breed. They are opposed to any non-profit organization takinga position against the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.They joined together on 1/16/24 with workers from the Tenderloin NeighborhoodDevelopment Corporate which is another non-profit that without notice fired 20workers and also have violated rules for non-profits. The workers joined togetherto protest these attacks and demand that these non-profit agencies be foldedinto public agencies since they do public worker.There is a growing corruption crisis in the City and Country of San Franciscobecause of the lack of oversight of these agencies and the nepotism andcorruption with workers not being paid living wages.Additional Media:Workers & Community Protest Tenderloin Neighborhood Development TNDC Corruption &Layoffs Of WorkersProduction of WorkWeek