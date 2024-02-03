From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Teach-In on People's Park
Date:
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
People's Park Council
Location Details:
Art House Gallery 2905 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Panel Discussion and Seminar on People's Park
Art House Gallery 2905 Shattuck Ave
February 6, 2024. Door Open 6:30 - event 7
Speakers; TomDalzel, Max Venture,Rohan Shinkre, Lisa Teague, joe Liesner
Art House Gallery 2905 Shattuck Ave
February 6, 2024. Door Open 6:30 - event 7
Speakers; TomDalzel, Max Venture,Rohan Shinkre, Lisa Teague, joe Liesner
For more information: http://Peoplespark.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 3, 2024 5:49PM
