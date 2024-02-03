Exposing the Lies of Israel’s War Machine

Date:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609



Also online, see website for zoom details

The Israeli state claims that its genocidal slaughter in Gaza is self-defense. To maintain the support of the Israeli population for its horrific assault, it has exaggerated the impact of Hamas’s attack on October 7 and hidden the brutal nature of its war on the Palestinians. Israel’s propaganda has been repeated by the U.S. media and by U.S. politicians who have given Israel’s bloody war their total support.



Tali Shapiro, Israeli anti-Zionist activist and researcher whose work has exposed the lies spread by the Israeli state, will be speaking to us live from Ramallah, Palestine. Tali has over a decade of experience in Palestine solidarity efforts in the West Bank and anti-Zionist protests in Israel. Today she is a coordinator of campaigns for the movement for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel, the international effort initiated by Palestinian civil society organizations to apply moral, economic, and diplomatic pressure against Israel so long as the human rights of Palestinians continue to be violated.