Sacramento: Families for Ceasefire Rally
Date:
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
McKinley Park
601 Alhambra Blvd.
Sacramento, CA
Families for Ceasefire Rally
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/families-for-cea...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 3, 2024 10:42AM
