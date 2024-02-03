From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut Down Travis: No US Weapons for Genocide
Date:
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Time:
5:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA Rally, plus: Main Gate, Travis AFB Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd. (End of Air Base Parkway) Park and Gather at Commercial Center to left of Air Base Pkway & Parker Rd.
This is a campaign of nonviolent resistance to:
STOP TRAVIS - NO US WEAPONS FOR GENOCIDE; LET GAZA LIVE! PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW! NO US TAX $$ to ISRAEL!
Travis Air Force Base, in Fairfield, is the largest transport Air Force Base in the U.S. Travis is actively sending military supplies & weapons to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza. The U.S government and Travis are therefore both complicit in genocide and ethnic cleansing.
https://www.airandspaceforces.com/photos-c-17s-israel-carrying-munitions/
WHAT: Rally Plus. Goal: To have a presence at all 4 gates! We're Back!! RISE UP PEOPLE for GAZA!
WHERE: Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA Rally & Protest at Main Gate; Note: Look for Palestinian Flags along Air Base Parkway for possible alternative "meet-up" place. Air Base Parkway: Direct Exit off of I-80
WHEN: February 7, 5:30am - 9:00am (Thousands of cars begin entering the base early morning) Parking and Meet-Up place: Commercial parking lot to left of Parker Rd & Air Base Parkway, very close to Main Gate!
FOR CARPOOLING, please fill out this form:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeF3GNK9Z_cuL7uu5CPKEYWj0Nml1duURcMfEgwuJ5IzxmIVA/viewform
BRING: Banners, signs and other visuals. Extra banners, visuals available. Palestinian Flags and Keffiyehs encouraged. Personal re-useable water bottles and snacks. BUDDIES! If possible, please carpool with full car, and organize into "affinity groups."
Please pledge to adhere to Nonviolence Guidelines:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PQEFjCtLk33tE3ZRKEYkshSniseJoKOFplToCR-h1XQ/edit
Legal Observers will be attending. ALL OUT FOR GAZA on Feb. 7!
For more info: WendyPalestine [at] gmail.com
SPONSORS & ENDORSERS List:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bihMtCxT5nWls9WYZhowmVnDYlqsgsSxwsUvo5H2-7s/edit
Please contact us if your organization can sponsor or endorse.
On Dec. 28, 2023, about 150 people peacefully converged at Travis AFB, to protest Travis' role in the ongoing illegal and brutal genocide and slaughter of the people of Gaza. Ultimately 14 peacemakers were arrested. Please support the Travis 14 in court: Arraignment on February 23, Fairfield, CA
WE WILL KEEP RETURNING UNTIL THE BOMBING ENDS, and much needed humanitarian aid and essential services are provided. STOP THE GENOCIDE! FREE PALESTINE NOW!
BACKGROUND: Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, is the largest transport AF base in the U.S. and is actively transporting weapons & military supplies directly to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza. Travis is therefore complicit in genocide. Over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children. Half the homes in Gaza have been destroyed and the majority of the population have been displaced. Journalists, hospitals, ambulances, hospital workers and patients, many in critical condition have all been targeted. Healthcare services for those with serious wounds are almost non-existent due to severe shortages of both essential medical supplies and medical workers. With the mass displacement of nearly 2 million people, amidst severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and shelter, the reality is dire for all Gazans.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 3, 2024 1:52AM
