Shut Down Travis: No US Weapons for Genocide

Date:

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Time:

5:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Toby Blomé

Location Details:

Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA Rally, plus: Main Gate, Travis AFB Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd. (End of Air Base Parkway) Park and Gather at Commercial Center to left of Air Base Pkway & Parker Rd.





STOP TRAVIS - NO US WEAPONS FOR GENOCIDE; LET GAZA LIVE! PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW! NO US TAX $$ to ISRAEL!



Travis Air Force Base, in Fairfield, is the largest transport Air Force Base in the U.S. Travis is actively sending military supplies & weapons to Israel, to aid and abet in Israel's ceaseless bombing of Gaza. The U.S government and Travis are therefore both complicit in genocide and ethnic cleansing.



https://www.airandspaceforces.com/photos-c-17s-israel-carrying-munitions/



WHAT: Rally Plus. Goal: To have a presence at all 4 gates! We're Back!! RISE UP PEOPLE for GAZA!



WHERE: Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA Rally & Protest at Main Gate; Note: Look for Palestinian Flags along Air Base Parkway for possible alternative "meet-up" place. Air Base Parkway: Direct Exit off of I-80



WHEN: February 7, 5:30am - 9:00am (Thousands of cars begin entering the base early morning) Parking and Meet-Up place: Commercial parking lot to left of Parker Rd & Air Base Parkway, very close to Main Gate!



FOR CARPOOLING, please fill out this form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeF3GNK9Z_cuL7uu5CPKEYWj0Nml1duURcMfEgwuJ5IzxmIVA/viewform



BRING: Banners, signs and other visuals. Extra banners, visuals available. Palestinian Flags and Keffiyehs encouraged. Personal re-useable water bottles and snacks. BUDDIES! If possible, please carpool with full car, and organize into "affinity groups."



Please pledge to adhere to Nonviolence Guidelines:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PQEFjCtLk33tE3ZRKEYkshSniseJoKOFplToCR-h1XQ/edit



Legal Observers will be attending. ALL OUT FOR GAZA on Feb. 7!



For more info:



SPONSORS & ENDORSERS List:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bihMtCxT5nWls9WYZhowmVnDYlqsgsSxwsUvo5H2-7s/edit



Please contact us if your organization can sponsor or endorse.



On Dec. 28, 2023, about 150 people peacefully converged at Travis AFB, to protest Travis' role in the ongoing illegal and brutal genocide and slaughter of the people of Gaza. Ultimately 14 peacemakers were arrested. Please support the Travis 14 in court: Arraignment on February 23, Fairfield, CA



WE WILL KEEP RETURNING UNTIL THE BOMBING ENDS, and much needed humanitarian aid and essential services are provided. STOP THE GENOCIDE! FREE PALESTINE NOW!



