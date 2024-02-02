From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fairfield City Council Meeting: Urge a Ceasefire Resolution
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meeting
Angela
Fairfield City Council Chamber
1000 Webster Street
Fairfield, CA
Join us on Tuesday, February 6th at 6:00pm to give public comment to urge a ceasefire resolution!
Arrive no later than 5:50pm to secure a seat in the main Council chamber
We are taking our concerns and voices to the City Council to let them know how all of us here in Fairfield are directly impacted by the War on Gaza and to ask the City Council to add a ceasefire resolution to the agenda of the next council meeting (on 2/20/24). Our main ask to our supporters is that you stay composed and respectful at all times to everyone and focus on the goal at hand which is to advocate that adopting a ceasefire resolution for the City of Fairfield is the right thing to do. Not everyone who comes to the council meeting or joins via Zoom, has to speak publicly or give comments. However, your physical presence and public comment is MOST important to show the council how the community is in solidarity with all the speakers and a resolution.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 5:02PM
