top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/6/2024
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Government & Elections

Fairfield City Council Meeting: Urge a Ceasefire Resolution

sm_fairfield_city_council.jpg
original image (636x602)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Fairfield City Council Chamber
1000 Webster Street
Fairfield, CA
OR
Zoom
https://fairfieldca.zoom.us/j/89060213840?pwd=UUd0WlpEMStLemcxbld4dzVMK3Z5dz09
Join us on Tuesday, February 6th at 6:00pm to give public comment to urge a ceasefire resolution!

Arrive no later than 5:50pm to secure a seat in the main Council chamber

We are taking our concerns and voices to the City Council to let them know how all of us here in Fairfield are directly impacted by the War on Gaza and to ask the City Council to add a ceasefire resolution to the agenda of the next council meeting (on 2/20/24). Our main ask to our supporters is that you stay composed and respectful at all times to everyone and focus on the goal at hand which is to advocate that adopting a ceasefire resolution for the City of Fairfield is the right thing to do. Not everyone who comes to the council meeting or joins via Zoom, has to speak publicly or give comments. However, your physical presence and public comment is MOST important to show the council how the community is in solidarity with all the speakers and a resolution.

For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 5:02PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code