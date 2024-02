Call to action: pack the City Council meeting! Demand a ban on authorized city travel to Israel!San Jose - you pressured the City Council to release a letter calling for peace in Gaza. This letter was a direct result of your action.But we can't stop there - we need concrete action from the City Council.In 2022, the City Council blocked then-Mayor Sam Liccardo from traveling to Qatar due to concerns about the country’s human rights record.However, previous trips to Israel have been authorized by the City Council - Mayor Liccardo traveled to Israel in 2019 to learn about “critical policy issues affecting both Israel and the United States.”Over the past 3 months, Israel has killed over 25,000 innocent civilians, bombed hospitals, starved the people of Gaza, and committed countless other human rights violations against the Palestinian people.The City Council must take action in line with their well-established concerns over countries’ human rights abuses and ban authorized travel to apartheid Israel!Join us at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 6 at 1:30pm at San Jose City Hall or on Zoom ( https://sanjoseca.zoom.us/j/94558095100 ). Make a public comment demanding a ban on authorized travel to Israel!This action is part of the U.S. Palestinian Community NetworkNational Week of Action.