San Jose Against War - 1st Public Meeting
Saturday, February 03, 2024
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Meeting
San Jose Against War
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
SJAW is a new grassroots organization in San Jose fighting against U.S. war and militarism around the world. Please join us for our first official public meeting - all are welcome. We will be planning & preparing for our first action, a mobilization at the San Jose City Council meeting on Tuesday 2/6 at 1:30pm to demand a ban on official city travel to Israel.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2p44Lqv75Y/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 8:58AM
