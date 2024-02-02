San Jose Against War - 1st Public Meeting

Date:

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

San Jose Against War

Email:

Location Details:

San Jose Peace & Justice Center

48 S 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112

SJAW is a new grassroots organization in San Jose fighting against U.S. war and militarism around the world. Please join us for our first official public meeting - all are welcome. We will be planning & preparing for our first action, a mobilization at the San Jose City Council meeting on Tuesday 2/6 at 1:30pm to demand a ban on official city travel to Israel.