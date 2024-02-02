From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Street Mural for People's Park
Date:
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
People's Park Council
Location Details:
Haste St and Bowditch St, Berkeley
On February 11, 2024, from 1 -4 pm, we will meet at Haste St and Bowditch St Berkeley for Participatory Painting, Music and Poetry.
For more information: http://peoplespark.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 8:26AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network