Reinstate Namibian Hasab Mine Unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje by Labor Video Project Namibian unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje is a union leader at the second largest uranium mine in the world owned by Chinese state owned China General Nuclear Power Group CGNP. She was fired after exposing the conditions at the mine and participating in the Namibian Labour Tribunal last October in the capital Windhoek. She also went to the media and that was one of the charges against her. The Chinese owners said that she had exposed the work conditions embarrassing the company and it's subcontractor Eagle Night Watch. These workers are forced to do mine work at substandard wages with no healthcare and benefits. Since they are contract workers they also cannot purchase homes.



The company has subcontracted more and more of the work to contractors such as Eagle Night Watch where Marcia Kauatjitotje was a union representative . These workers are contract workers without healthcare and other benefits of permanent workers but do a variety of work at the mine. They also have no proper health and safety gloves, masks and other PPE to protect themselves at the highly toxic radioactive mine dust and chemicals used to process the uranium.



She has spoken up for workers for years and when she spoke out to the media and also attended the Namibian Labour Tribunal she was suspended by the company. She is now fighting for her job back and she was elected to the leadership of the newly formed Namibian Workers United.



To support the struggle to get her job back send email to erongo [at] eaglenightwatch.com,



Additional Media:



China, The Case of Namibian Husab Mechanical Engineer Koos Catlitz & The Future Of The Working Class

https://youtu.be/8w6ZJOQH41E



Namibian Workers Speak Out On Union Busting, Housing and The Fight For Health and Safety

https://youtu.be/-Zf8EH3aDDw



After 3 Years, Namibian Rossing Miners Fight Continues Against Chinese National Nuclear Corp.Firing

https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE



Union Busting & Class Struggle in Namibia with MUN Rossing Branch Secretary George Martin

https://youtu.be/DyZ_Zfgan7U



Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC

https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U



Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping

https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U



Protest At New York Namibian UN Mission: Rehire 9 Rossing Mine Leaders!.Stop Harassing Lawyer Hewat Beukes!

https://youtu.be/cAa64obq62A



Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Hewat Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate

https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY



The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s



The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers

https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8



The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers

Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day

https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864



Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc



Marble factory workers want improved conditions

https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



Production of Labor Video Project

§ Chinese Manager At Husab Mine Arguing With Workers by Labor Video Project Namibian miners are under attack. All the uranium and marble mines have been taken over by Chinese state and private companies and they are firing union leaders, laying off workers and bring in contract labor to destroy all labor conditions. Namibian workers are also protesting Chinese bosses bringing in Chinese workers to replace Namibian workers. https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c

§ Appeal For Fired Rossing Mineworkers Union Leadership by Labor Video Project Nine union leaders of the Rossing uranium mine were fired by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation and they are still fighting for their jobs back after more than three years. The courts and SWAPO government have been captured by the Chinese and they take bribes and orders from Chinese bosses who have made SWAPO politicians minor partners with shares in the companies. https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c