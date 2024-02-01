top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Labor & Workers

Reinstate Namibian Hasab Mine Unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 1, 2024 5:53PM
Namibian unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje is a union leader at the second largest uranium mine in the world owned by Chinese state owned China General Nuclear Power Group CGNP. She was fired after exposing the conditions at the mine and participating in the Namibian Labour Tribunal last October in the capital Windhoek. She also went to the media and that was one of the charges against her. The Chinese owners said that she had exposed the work conditions embarrassing the company and it's subcontractor Eagle Night Watch. These workers are forced to do mine work at substandard wages with no healthcare and benefits. Since they are contract workers they also cannot purchase homes.
namibia_marcia_kauatjitatje.jpg
Namibian unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje is a union leader at the second largest uranium mine in the world owned by Chinese state owned China General Nuclear Power Group CGNP. It supplies nuclear fuel to nuclear plants in Guangzhou and the Guangdong province. Kauatjitotje was suspended by the Husab Eagle Night Watch contractor after she spoke out about the conditions for contract workers at the mine in 2023.

The company has subcontracted more and more of the work to contractors such as Eagle Night Watch where Marcia Kauatjitotje was a union representative . These workers are contract workers without healthcare and other benefits of permanent workers but do a variety of work at the mine. They also have no proper health and safety gloves, masks and other PPE to protect themselves at the highly toxic radioactive mine dust and chemicals used to process the uranium.

She has spoken up for workers for years and when she spoke out to the media and also attended the Namibian Labour Tribunal she was suspended by the company. She is now fighting for her job back and she was elected to the leadership of the newly formed Namibian Workers United.

To support the struggle to get her job back send email to info [at] eaglenightwatch.com, erongo [at] eaglenightwatch.com, Henri.Kassen [at] mol.gov.na,, IR [at] cgnpc.cn

Additional Media:

China, The Case of Namibian Husab Mechanical Engineer Koos Catlitz & The Future Of The Working Class
https://youtu.be/8w6ZJOQH41E

Namibian Workers Speak Out On Union Busting, Housing and The Fight For Health and Safety
https://youtu.be/-Zf8EH3aDDw

After 3 Years, Namibian Rossing Miners Fight Continues Against Chinese National Nuclear Corp.Firing
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE

Union Busting & Class Struggle in Namibia with MUN Rossing Branch Secretary George Martin
https://youtu.be/DyZ_Zfgan7U

Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

Protest At New York Namibian UN Mission: Rehire 9 Rossing Mine Leaders!.Stop Harassing Lawyer Hewat Beukes!
https://youtu.be/cAa64obq62A

Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Hewat Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY

The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864

Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc

Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c
§Chinese Manager At Husab Mine Arguing With Workers
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 1, 2024 5:53PM
sm_namibia_husab_mine_chinese_manager.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
Namibian miners are under attack. All the uranium and marble mines have been taken over by Chinese state and private companies and they are firing union leaders, laying off workers and bring in contract labor to destroy all labor conditions. Namibian workers are also protesting Chinese bosses bringing in Chinese workers to replace Namibian workers.
https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c
§Appeal For Fired Rossing Mineworkers Union Leadership
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 1, 2024 5:53PM
sm_namibia_dismissed_rossing_shopstewards_solidarity_pamphlet_1_.jpg
original image (1414x2000)
Nine union leaders of the Rossing uranium mine were fired by the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation and they are still fighting for their jobs back after more than three years. The courts and SWAPO government have been captured by the Chinese and they take bribes and orders from Chinese bosses who have made SWAPO politicians minor partners with shares in the companies.
https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c
§Namibian Husab Uranium Mine Second Largest In The World
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 1, 2024 5:53PM
sm_namibia_husab_mining.jpg
original image (899x599)
The Husab mine is the second largest uranium mine in the world and it is one by the Chinese state company China General Nuclear Power Group CGNP. This company has contracted out large number of workers so it can increase it's profits and contract workers at the Husab mine and other mines are fighting back. The Mine Workers Union Of Namiba has also been bought off by the Chinese bosses and refuse to organize any national fight against contracting out and union busting by these companies.
https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code