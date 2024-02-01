From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reinstate Namibian Hasab Mine Unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje
Namibian unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje is a union leader at the second largest uranium mine in the world owned by Chinese state owned China General Nuclear Power Group CGNP. She was fired after exposing the conditions at the mine and participating in the Namibian Labour Tribunal last October in the capital Windhoek. She also went to the media and that was one of the charges against her. The Chinese owners said that she had exposed the work conditions embarrassing the company and it's subcontractor Eagle Night Watch. These workers are forced to do mine work at substandard wages with no healthcare and benefits. Since they are contract workers they also cannot purchase homes.
Namibian unionist Marcia Kauatjitotje is a union leader at the second largest uranium mine in the world owned by Chinese state owned China General Nuclear Power Group CGNP. It supplies nuclear fuel to nuclear plants in Guangzhou and the Guangdong province. Kauatjitotje was suspended by the Husab Eagle Night Watch contractor after she spoke out about the conditions for contract workers at the mine in 2023.
The company has subcontracted more and more of the work to contractors such as Eagle Night Watch where Marcia Kauatjitotje was a union representative . These workers are contract workers without healthcare and other benefits of permanent workers but do a variety of work at the mine. They also have no proper health and safety gloves, masks and other PPE to protect themselves at the highly toxic radioactive mine dust and chemicals used to process the uranium.
She has spoken up for workers for years and when she spoke out to the media and also attended the Namibian Labour Tribunal she was suspended by the company. She is now fighting for her job back and she was elected to the leadership of the newly formed Namibian Workers United.
To support the struggle to get her job back send email to info [at] eaglenightwatch.com, erongo [at] eaglenightwatch.com, Henri.Kassen [at] mol.gov.na,, IR [at] cgnpc.cn
Additional Media:
China, The Case of Namibian Husab Mechanical Engineer Koos Catlitz & The Future Of The Working Class
https://youtu.be/8w6ZJOQH41E
Namibian Workers Speak Out On Union Busting, Housing and The Fight For Health and Safety
https://youtu.be/-Zf8EH3aDDw
After 3 Years, Namibian Rossing Miners Fight Continues Against Chinese National Nuclear Corp.Firing
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
Union Busting & Class Struggle in Namibia with MUN Rossing Branch Secretary George Martin
https://youtu.be/DyZ_Zfgan7U
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U
Protest At New York Namibian UN Mission: Rehire 9 Rossing Mine Leaders!.Stop Harassing Lawyer Hewat Beukes!
https://youtu.be/cAa64obq62A
Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Hewat Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864
Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc
Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The company has subcontracted more and more of the work to contractors such as Eagle Night Watch where Marcia Kauatjitotje was a union representative . These workers are contract workers without healthcare and other benefits of permanent workers but do a variety of work at the mine. They also have no proper health and safety gloves, masks and other PPE to protect themselves at the highly toxic radioactive mine dust and chemicals used to process the uranium.
She has spoken up for workers for years and when she spoke out to the media and also attended the Namibian Labour Tribunal she was suspended by the company. She is now fighting for her job back and she was elected to the leadership of the newly formed Namibian Workers United.
To support the struggle to get her job back send email to info [at] eaglenightwatch.com, erongo [at] eaglenightwatch.com, Henri.Kassen [at] mol.gov.na,, IR [at] cgnpc.cn
Additional Media:
China, The Case of Namibian Husab Mechanical Engineer Koos Catlitz & The Future Of The Working Class
https://youtu.be/8w6ZJOQH41E
Namibian Workers Speak Out On Union Busting, Housing and The Fight For Health and Safety
https://youtu.be/-Zf8EH3aDDw
After 3 Years, Namibian Rossing Miners Fight Continues Against Chinese National Nuclear Corp.Firing
https://youtu.be/aO5OBQZ3ATE
Union Busting & Class Struggle in Namibia with MUN Rossing Branch Secretary George Martin
https://youtu.be/DyZ_Zfgan7U
Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U
Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U
Protest At New York Namibian UN Mission: Rehire 9 Rossing Mine Leaders!.Stop Harassing Lawyer Hewat Beukes!
https://youtu.be/cAa64obq62A
Rehire Namibian Mine Union Leaders & Hands Off Lawyer Hewat Beukes! Rally At SF China Consulate
https://youtu.be/rrjalCD41rY
The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8
The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
Namiibia Karibib Best Cheer marble processing plant strike enters third day
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864
Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc
Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/68hsyuFou9c
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network