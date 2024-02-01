From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut it Down for Palestine at the Farmers Market Outside the San Francisco Ferry Building
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
PSL
Location Details:
Farmers Market outside at 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco.
SHUT IT DOWN FOR PALESTINE at the FARMERS MARKET outside this SAN FRANCISCO FERRY BUILDING this Saturday, February 3rd.
We need people to come together and let the buyers know that WHILE YOUR SHOPPING BOMBS ARE DROPPING! We need to let them know that their tax dollars are going to fund a genocide in Gaza.
Let your voice be heard and come join us. We have Ceasefire / Free Palestine events happening all over the bay area the weekend of February 3rd to February 5th. Check us out on Instagram @pslbayarea.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2vdwnav0id/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 8:03AM
