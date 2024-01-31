This month's topic: Fungi Love! Celebrating all that the rain bringsThis February, come celebrate the fascinating world of fungi and all that the rain brings! Come learn about some local businesses and organizations doing awesome things in the world of mycology.Speakers:Amanda Janney, Owner/Operator of KM Mushroom Farms (kmmushrooms.com) will touch on her experience starting a backyard mushroom cultivation business. She will be talking about how to source and use mushroom substrates as an ingredient in your home compost, and some of the benefits that come from this practice.Representatives from Bay Area Applied Mycology (bayareaappliedmycology.org) and the Mycological Society of San Francisco (mssf.org) will be present to talk about their organizations and some of the work they do, and how to become a member.WHAT: Bay Area Permaculture Guild February Meet-upWHEN: Monday, February 12th, 2023 6-8:30 PM (always the second Monday evening)WHERE: WHAT TO BRING: Potluck items if you can! And an appetite for learning and sharing.Join us for another Bay Area Permaculture Guild potluck and gathering.