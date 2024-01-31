From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Permaculture Workday
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
ajay tallam
Location Details:
the gardens at lake merritt
Come get your hands dirty with us for a day of community building in the garden!We will meet at the Front Entry Gardens at 666 Bellevue Avenue.
PUBLIC TRANSIT AND CARPOOLING ENCOURAGED!
What to Bring:
- Your beautiful self!
- Layers - Forecast says it may rain in the afternoon, so maybe bring a waterproof outer layer.
- Gloves
- Small garden tools (the garden has some and will provide)
- Water bottle
- A snack (some to share if you are able)
About the Gardens at Lake Merritt:
https://gardensatlakemerritt.org/volunteers/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-day...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 1:51PM
