Come get your hands dirty with us for a day of community building in the garden!We will meet at the Front Entry Gardens at 666 Bellevue Avenue.PUBLIC TRANSIT AND CARPOOLING ENCOURAGED!What to Bring:- Your beautiful self!- Layers - Forecast says it may rain in the afternoon, so maybe bring a waterproof outer layer.- Gloves- Small garden tools (the garden has some and will provide)- Water bottle- A snack (some to share if you are able)About the Gardens at Lake Merritt: