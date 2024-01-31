From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Peace Vigil - Call for Ceasefire Not More Weapons for Ukraine or Israel!
Date:
Friday, February 23, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
in front of MLK Library
4th and San Fernando
San Jose, CA
We are on the corner of 4th and San Fernando Streets every Friday from 5 to 6pm. Join us to to take a stand in opposition to war and militarism and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and all movements working for racial and economic justice.
Bing your own signs or use one of ours!
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 11:34AM
