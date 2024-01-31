From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose Against War
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
48 S 7th St
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
SJAW is a new grassroots organization in San Jose fighting against U.S. war and militarism around the world. Anyone can join - come to our first meeting this Saturday, February 3 at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center at 3pm! We will be planning a campaign to demand that the City of San Jose divest from companies that profit off of the Israeli genocide against Palestinians.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2p44Lqv75Y/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 7:33AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network