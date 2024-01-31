San Jose Against War

Date:

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

48 S 7th St

San Jose, CA

SJAW is a new grassroots organization in San Jose fighting against U.S. war and militarism around the world. Anyone can join - come to our first meeting this Saturday, February 3 at the San Jose Peace & Justice Center at 3pm! We will be planning a campaign to demand that the City of San Jose divest from companies that profit off of the Israeli genocide against Palestinians.