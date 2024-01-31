Christ among the rubble by Manova's world editorial team

"Inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me." So said Jesus according to the Gospel. Now the people in Gaza are not to be underestimated. But from a Christian perspective, they are our brothers and sisters. So why are large parts of the "Christian West" not coming to their aid, not even raising a timid voice of protest?