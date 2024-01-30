top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

Hunger Strike Protests Pelosi's Complicity in Gaza Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 7:09PM
Code Pink SF coordinator Cynthia Papermaster in hunger strike in front of the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
sm_01_03024-858_0264.jpg
original image (1400x1726)
(SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20) - Stating:

"Nancy Pelosi, I'm on day 9 of an open-ended fast for Gaza. I want Gaza to live. You're willing to use our tax dollars to fund lethal weapons for Israel's government to kill children in Gaza. That hurts the hearts and souls of the people of this country who don't want to be complicit in the killing, starvation and disease the Israeli government is causing. Are you also willing to let me die because I'm asking you to call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and to stop funding genocide? Pope Francis said "I implore you to stop in the name of God. Cease fire."

San Francisco Code Pink coordinator Cynthia Papermaster went into day nine of her Gaza genocide protest. Though friends and colleagues attempted to dissuade her, claiming that she can be most effective when strong and healthy, she has persisted and has camped out in front of the Pelosi home at 2640 Broadway in San Francisco.

Several supporters joined, one offering a sign suggesting that the FBI investigate Pelosi as a unregistered Israeli agent.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 7:09PM
sm_02_03024-850_8709.jpg
original image (1400x2005)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 7:09PM
sm_03_03024-850_8712.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 7:09PM
sm_04_03024-858_0267.jpg
original image (1725x1400)
