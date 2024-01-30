No Tax Dollars for Gaza Murders - Divest from DeathRACCOON action at Ferry Building Plaza for peace & humanitarian aid to PalestineArt & Noise Crowd Participation! We provide chalk, blood red paint, stencils, air horns, metal trashcan lids, soccer trumpets, whistles, kazoos, megaphones, original chants, songs, rants - plus earplugs and RACCOON t-shirts - & you can bring your own crazy noisemakers!