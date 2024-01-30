From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Tax $$ for Gaza Murders - Divest from Death
Monday, February 12, 2024
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Hank Hyena
Ferry Building Plaza
No Tax Dollars for Gaza Murders - Divest from Death
RACCOON action at Ferry Building Plaza for peace & humanitarian aid to Palestine
Art & Noise Crowd Participation! We provide chalk, blood red paint, stencils, air horns, metal trashcan lids, soccer trumpets, whistles, kazoos, megaphones, original chants, songs, rants - plus earplugs and RACCOON t-shirts - & you can bring your own crazy noisemakers!
https://RACCOON.today
raccoontoday98 [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://RACCOON.today
