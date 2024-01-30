From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hunger Strike Protests Pelosi's Complicity in Gaza Genocide
Code Pink SF coordinator Cynthia Papermaster in hunger strike in front of the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
(SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20) - Stating:
"Nancy Pelosi, I'm on day 9 of an open-ended fast for Gaza. I want Gaza to live. You're willing to use our tax dollars to fund lethal weapons for Israel's government to kill children in Gaza. That hurts the hearts and souls of the people of this country who don't want to be complicit in the killing, starvation and disease the Israeli government is causing. Are you also willing to let me die because I'm asking you to call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and to stop funding genocide? Pope Francis said "I implore you to stop in the name of God. Cease fire."
Though friends and colleagues attempted to dissuade her, claiming that she can be most effective when strong and healthy, she has persisted and has camped out in front of the Pelosi home at 2640 Broadway in San Francisco.
Supporters are joining her.
