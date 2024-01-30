top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Activists Target Wells Fargo’s Support of Mountain Valley Pipeline

by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
San Francisco Event Is Part of a National Action Targeting Climate-Destroying Funding
sm_02-02924-850_8513.jpg
original image (1953x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29) - Climate activists gathered on Market Street to urge the public to take action against Wells Fargo, a major funder of the potentially catastrophic Mountain Valley Pipeline in Appalachia. Using street theater, flyers and exhibits, the true story of the devastating consequences of Wells’ “investment” was told.

Activists urged the public and Wells Fargo employees to email bank executives with demands to: (1) withdraw all present and future funding and revolving credit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project; (2) make public Wells Fargo’s decision-making policies for funding energy and fossil fuel extraction projects; (3) change decision-making policies on funding energy and fossil fuel extraction projects to align with COP28 and COP21 decarbonization goals; (4) commit to refuse funding of any projects that do not align with COP28 and COP21 decarbonization goals; and (5) agree to an in-person meeting between climate activists and Robyn Luhning, Wells Fargo Chief Sustainability Officer, to discuss our demands and schedule a future meeting with the Wells Fargo board.

Activist Greg Spooner notes, “Here in the Bay Area – where Wells Fargo is headquartered – ordinary citizens like ourselves will continue to confront Wells Fargo over their indefensible and ongoing financial support of climate-wrecking fossil fuel extraction projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Instead of funding the climate crisis, Wells Fargo should join the members of the community it is supposed to serve and work to mitigate this emergency, starting with a commitment to end funding of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is currently being built across Peters Mountain (Jefferson National Forest), a place that has been the site of fierce resistance to the pipeline and that many people in the community care deeply about. Appalachians Against Pipelines and the direct action campaign against the MVP started on that same mountain in 2018. The MVP contributes to climate change, increases demand for fracked gas, and is entrenched in corrupt political processes. It endangers water, ecosystems, and people living nearby. As such, staunch resistance to the pipeline has existed since its proposal in 2014. Legal and regulatory challenges to the MVP as well as direct action have delayed construction for years and contributed to the company’s ballooning costs.”

The action was organized by Oil and Gas Action Network and Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_03-02924-850_8515.jpg
original image (1860x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_04-02924-850_8516.jpg
original image (1518x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_05-02924-858_0154.jpg
original image (1499x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_06-02924-850_8531.jpg
original image (1406x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_07-02924-850_8541.jpg
original image (1400x2169)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_08-02924-850_8545.jpg
original image (1863x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_09-02924-858_0159.jpg
original image (1400x1679)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_10-02924-858_0167.jpg
original image (1569x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_11-02924-850_8559.jpg
original image (1803x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_12-02924-850_8598.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_13-02924-858_0196.jpg
original image (1400x1718)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_14-02924-858_0201.jpg
original image (1400x1646)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_15-02924-858_0210.jpg
original image (1400x1574)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_16-02924-858_0211.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_17-02924-850_8650.jpg
original image (1885x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_18-02924-850_8677.jpg
original image (2050x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_19-02924-858_0227.jpg
original image (1586x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_20-02924-850_8687.jpg
original image (1926x1400)
§
by Environmental Organizations
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 12:03PM
sm_21-02924-858_0230.jpg
original image (2046x1400)
