Monterey: Public Vigil Honoring Palestine’s Martyrs

Date:

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Window on the Bay Park, Del Monte Ave., Monterey (in front of the volleyball courts and the Whale Playground, just off the corner of Del Monte Ave. and Camino El Estero)

Please join Monterey Palestine Solidarity and our community in a public vigil honoring the tens of thousands of Palestinian lives lost to date in the 2023-24 Palestinian genocide.



While we continue to struggle for a world in which Palestinians are free to return to their homelands and live peaceful, thriving lives, we are taking this time to acknowledge the immense losses of life in this genocide, in past Israeli seiges of Gaza, in the Nakba, and in Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in their communities.



Losses in Gaza are Losses Everywhere

There are members of our community who’ve lost loved ones, who’ve had friends and family injured or disappeared under the rubble, and whose loved ones are still seeking safe passage out of Gaza.



The devastation in Gaza weighs heavily on all who recognize the common humanity we share with those enduring this terror, and most especially on those whose families, friends, and homelands are under assault. This grief deserves to be acknowledged and held safely in our supportive community.



Come Together in Community

Join us on Sunday, February 4th from 3-5pm at Window on the Bay Park on Del Monte Ave. in Monterey (in front of the volleyball courts and the Whale Playground, just off the corner of Del Monte Ave. and Camino El Estero). This event is free and family friendly.



Please bring photos, artifacts, candles, or any other items that are meaningful to you in honoring Palestine’s martyrs and expressing your grief.



If you have questions about accessibility, please DM us.