top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/4/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Monterey: Public Vigil Honoring Palestine’s Martyrs

sm_public-vigil-honoring-palestines-martyrs.jpg
original image (1119x1120)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park, Del Monte Ave., Monterey (in front of the volleyball courts and the Whale Playground, just off the corner of Del Monte Ave. and Camino El Estero)
Please join Monterey Palestine Solidarity and our community in a public vigil honoring the tens of thousands of Palestinian lives lost to date in the 2023-24 Palestinian genocide.

While we continue to struggle for a world in which Palestinians are free to return to their homelands and live peaceful, thriving lives, we are taking this time to acknowledge the immense losses of life in this genocide, in past Israeli seiges of Gaza, in the Nakba, and in Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in their communities.

Losses in Gaza are Losses Everywhere
There are members of our community who’ve lost loved ones, who’ve had friends and family injured or disappeared under the rubble, and whose loved ones are still seeking safe passage out of Gaza.

The devastation in Gaza weighs heavily on all who recognize the common humanity we share with those enduring this terror, and most especially on those whose families, friends, and homelands are under assault. This grief deserves to be acknowledged and held safely in our supportive community.

Come Together in Community
Join us on Sunday, February 4th from 3-5pm at Window on the Bay Park on Del Monte Ave. in Monterey (in front of the volleyball courts and the Whale Playground, just off the corner of Del Monte Ave. and Camino El Estero). This event is free and family friendly.

Please bring photos, artifacts, candles, or any other items that are meaningful to you in honoring Palestine’s martyrs and expressing your grief.

If you have questions about accessibility, please DM us.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2vEdbexfIq/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 11:43AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code