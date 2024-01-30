From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICJ Emergency Webinar: Updates and Next Steps
Date:
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join CODEPINK Wednesday, Jan 30 for an emergency webinar to make sense of the ruling by the International Court of Justice on South Africa’s case against Israel, and discuss next steps to continue to apply international pressure to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/icjnextsteps
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:51AM
