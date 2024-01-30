ICJ Emergency Webinar: Updates and Next Steps

Date:

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join CODEPINK Wednesday, Jan 30 for an emergency webinar to make sense of the ruling by the International Court of Justice on South Africa’s case against Israel, and discuss next steps to continue to apply international pressure to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza!