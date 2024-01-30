top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Pelosi: Call for a ceasefire or you're fired!

Date:
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Nancy Pelosi's house, 2640 Broadway, San Francisco
I will be at Pelosi’s house today starting at 11am. I am on day 8 of my open-ended fast for Gaza. Please join me and bring your good hearts, music, support, but please don't bring food.

I am determined to show San Francisco that their member of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, is not representing San Francisco, and is instead living in some alternate reality where "defeating Hamas" is a goal worth killing thousands of Palestinian children and bombing churches, schools, refuge camps, hospitals, starving a whole population, denying them water, fuel and safety, committing a genocide with our tax dollars, and enriching Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Grumman, Elbit, etc., is a necessary sacrifice that we are required to make and support. That we must accept being complicit in Israel's genocide, that we must suffer the collective trauma of her support for Israel's genocide, as if that was our patriotic duty. Our duty is to dissent from her delusional stance. Our duty as patriots is to stand up to her lunacy.

I'm not ending my fast until Pelosi supports a ceasefire. She won't and so I know I'm risking my life. So be it. I can't stand by when children are being murdered with my tax dollars. I blame her for stubbornly supporting Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people and making us all complicit in this genocide. We are all suffering a collective trauma that she is responsible for. If you, like me, are having trouble sleeping, having nightmares, feeling helpless, feeling guilty, well don’t you need to take your power and end this suffering? We have tried to reach her. The Pope has tried. Her response is to accuse us of being Russian agents.

I repeat, Nancy Pelosi is not fit to Represent San Francisco in Congress.

She needs to step aside so San Francisco and the country can have some sane and compassionate leadership.
by Cynthia Papermaster
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 2:35AM
