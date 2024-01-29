top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

SFSU Red Week Jan.29-Feb. 2 Rally on Thursday Feb 1 at 12:00 Noon-2PM

by CFU SFSU
Mon, Jan 29, 2024 10:18PM
We're declaring RED WEEK for the first week back to campus at SFSU! Let's build on our strike energy and start our semester grounded in the collective joys and struggles of fighting for the people's university.
SFSU Red Week Jan.29-Feb. 2 Rally on Thursday Feb 1 at 12:00 Noon-2PM
Red Week @ SFSU
https://sites.google.com/view/cfa-sfsustrikeready/red-week
Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 2024

We're declaring RED WEEK for the first week back to campus at SFSU!

Let's build on our strike energy and start our semester grounded in the collective joys and struggles of fighting for the people's university.

First, be sure to wear RED all week to show your support for faculty & a fair contract!
Red Week Teach-Ins

YDSA will hold teach-ins at Rosa Parks A-C in the Cesar Chavez Student Center from 10-4 on Tues. 1/30 and Wed. 1/31, with hourly sessions on rotating topics, taught by SFSU students and faculty. Food served all day!

Everyone is free to bring your classes and to send students; who doesn't love a little extra credit to start off a great semester?

Here's the schedule for both days:

10:00 What are we fighting for? CFA’s current moment
11:00 Radical history of the Bay
12:00 What is the neoliberal university?
1:00 What are we fighting for? CFA’s current moment
2:00 Radical history of the Bay
3:00 What is the neoliberal university?

Red Week Zine coming soon!

Watch this space for CFA's Red Week Zine explaining the contract struggle and where we're headed this semester.

All faculty are encouraged to use this in class our first week back, in the first conversations we have with our students this semester.

Alt Syllabi/Curriculum
Want to incorporate labor issues and aspects of CSU/SFSU's structures and practices into your courses this semester?

Or maybe you already do, and have materials (lesson plans, activities, assignments, readings, videos) to share?

Find/share it all here and connect your curriculum to the issues most on students' minds.

RALLY ON MALCOLM X PLAZA
Join student, faculty, and community speakers Thursday 2/1 from 12-2!
For more information: https://sites.google.com/view/cfa-sfsustri...
