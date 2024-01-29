From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Street Mural for People's Park
Date:
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
People's Park Council
Location Details:
Haste St. and Bowditch St
Participatory Painting of a Mural with Music and Poetry
Rain Date. 2/11/2024 same time same place
Rain Date. 2/11/2024 same time same place
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 8:52PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network